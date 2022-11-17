Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Heated debates on Vinicius and referees; Ronaldo’s words to Piers; World Cup predictions

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

- Some transparency about how we’re doing behind the scenes

- New Nas albums

- Diego getting questioned by Patrons on his conspiracy views

- Heated debate on the way Vinicius is treated by players and referees

- Should Diego Simeone stay at Atletico?

- Why Cristiano Ronaldo shouldn’t have given the interview with Piers Morgan

- World Cup predictions: winner, golden glove, golden boot, best young player

- Robert Lewandowski’s suspension

- Hector Bellerin: GQ man of the year

- And more.

