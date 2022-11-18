 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: 18 November 2022

Friday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Previews Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

2 days to go - Los Blancos updates from the World Cup.

Another Real Madrid Party at the Globe Soccer Awards.

Benzema spearheaded another Real Madrid sweep in Dubai as he picked up yet another individual award in the form of The Men’s Player of the Year. Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti won the award for the best coach, Real Madrid were named the best football club and Florentino Perez won the award for best president.

Los Blancos general director Jose Angel Sanchez was also named best CEO, with Real Madrid scouting director Juni Calafat receiving the best scout of the year prize.

Another Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos was voted the best defender in history at the awards ceremony.

World’s First Football Theme Park.

In a statement by the club, the theme park is due to be inaugurated in the fourth quarter of 2023. It will feature a number of Real Madrid-related attractions, such as a museum, amusement rides and games of footballing skill, and outlets selling memorabilia of our team’s glorious history.

ICYMI: Churros y Tácticas Podcast: World Cup Preview.

In this podcast, Kiyan and Diego discuss everything from Luis Enrique’s Spain squad to Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan. Give it a listen.

