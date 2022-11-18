Open Thread: 18 November 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

❗️According to how Brazil is training, it's very likely Vinicius, Rodrygo and Militao will not start at the World Cup. @MarioCortegana — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 17, 2022

After warming up with the group, Karim Benzema is still training separately. @FabriceHawkins ❗ — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) November 17, 2022

Rüdiger est arrivé au Qatar. pic.twitter.com/T8UyqNnY3W — Real Madrid Belgique (@belgique_real) November 17, 2022

Another Real Madrid Party at the Globe Soccer Awards.

Benzema spearheaded another Real Madrid sweep in Dubai as he picked up yet another individual award in the form of The Men’s Player of the Year. Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti won the award for the best coach, Real Madrid were named the best football club and Florentino Perez won the award for best president.

Los Blancos general director Jose Angel Sanchez was also named best CEO, with Real Madrid scouting director Juni Calafat receiving the best scout of the year prize.

Another Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos was voted the best defender in history at the awards ceremony.

Los Blancos' legend, Emilio Butragueño, accepting the ⁣BEST MEN’S CLUB OF THE YEAR award on behalf of Real Madrid at the 2022 Globe Soccer ceremony @RealMadrid @Emirates pic.twitter.com/9NeOpMBdS1 — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) November 17, 2022

Congratulations to Florentino Pérez on winning the 2022 ⁣#GlobeSoccer Award for ⁣BEST PRESIDENT OF THE YEAR @RealMadrid @Socios pic.twitter.com/YoBIRGvKoe — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) November 17, 2022

Juni Calafat of Real Madrid named BEST SCOUT OF THE YEAR at Globe Soccer Awards⁣ 2022 ⁣⁣⁣⁣@RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/kWYTNZ29ea — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) November 17, 2022

World’s First Football Theme Park.

In a statement by the club, the theme park is due to be inaugurated in the fourth quarter of 2023. It will feature a number of Real Madrid-related attractions, such as a museum, amusement rides and games of footballing skill, and outlets selling memorabilia of our team’s glorious history.

With football season upon us, we’ve got exciting news to share



Our @dxbparksresorts in partnership with @realmadriden announce a new themed experience dedicated to the FIFA’s Best Club of the 20th Century football club, opening by end of 2023 ⚽



Follow us for more updates! pic.twitter.com/7Crnw3Uz57 — Dubai Holding (@dubaiholding) November 17, 2022

