MLS teams want to sign Nacho Fernandez

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has received interest to join the MLS when his contract with the club expires next summer, according to a report published on AS. the report doesn’t mention which teams would like to sign Nacho, but it looks like the defender would like to sign a contract extension with Real Madrid, per that same report.

Nacho is 33 years old and has always been a useful player for the club ever since he made his debut with the first team. However, Real Madrid have plenty of depth for the defensive line after the signing of Antonio Rudiger and Nacho is a bit more expendable now, so the club could decide to let his contract expire.

Nacho is a loyal player who has never complained about his role in the club, so Real Madrid will likely offer him an extension so that he can retire as a one-club-man who has never worn the shirt of another team. Still, if teams in the MLS offer Nacho a very good deal, the defender could consider playing in the United States a few years.