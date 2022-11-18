Rudiger: “With a bit of luck, Musiala will play for Real Madrid one day.”

Real Madrid center-back Antonio Rudiger, currently in Qatar with his national team Germany preparing for the upcoming World Cup, spoke to ZDF today and had some high praise for teammate Jamal Musiala,

Musiala, 19, currently plays his club football with Bayern Munich and has been in impressive form.

“What he is doing at Bayern... He’s an outstanding footballer and a very, very good guy,” Rudiger told ZDF. “He has his feet on the ground despite all the talk that surrounds him. He has everything needed to, with a bit of luck, play for Real Madrid one day.”

Musiala’s contract with Bayern doesn’t expire until 2026, and he is currently not on Real Madrid’s radar. However, he is highly talented, and can play as a winger and also as a midfielder. The German already has nine goals in 14 Bundesliga appearances this season, and is a highly capable dribbler and passer. Perhaps Rudiger has planted a seed with his comments today.