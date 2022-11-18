Preview, Squad List, Team News: Sporting Huelva vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Club football is back after two weeks of international football. Real Madrid are back to work to regain the unbeaten run they held until the defeat in El Clásico suffered earlier this month,

Preview

Sporting Club de Huelva awaits Real Madrid on Nuevo Colombino on Saturday, November 19 at 16:00 CET (10:00 am ET). The hosts are coming to this game with 8 points in 8 matches played where they lost 3, won 1 and drew 1 out of their last 5 played matches. They’re currently sitting in the 12th place - on the top of the relegation zone. Las Blancas are in a much better situation with 16 points in 7 games with only 1 loss and 1 tie, winning the remaining 3 in the last 5 matches. The white team was on an unbeaten streak for 12 consecutive matches in all competitions until the last Liga F matchday when they had to face FC Barcelona.

However, Real Madrid is out to regain their winning streak soon enough, hopefully starting with Sporting Huelva. In their last encounter, which was on the artificial ground on the Lamiya stadium, Real Madrid lost 3:1. The match wasn’t broadcast, but it’s known that the Madrid team had many defensive errors that started from the errors committed in the midfield. From leading 0:1 via penalty to conceding 3 goals and earning a red card, all in the first half.

“They’re a complicated, very direct, and aggressive rival who know that on their ground is where they know they have to try to take points for the survival [in the first division]. They defeated us there in the previous season, which is a challenge for us and it’s always good to remember they won against us to try to revert the situation and take the 3 points,” - says Alberto Toril for Real Madrid TV.

The only goal scorer for the Madrid team from the previous match, Claudia Zornoza, also speaks for Real Madrid TV. The midfielder confirms the hunger for regaining the winning streak. She also points out the tight schedule the team has until the winter break, having to play 2 games a week - one game every 3 days.

“We’re arriving to the period with a lot of games. We know where we stand and what we need to do. there are only a few games left until Christmas and reaching those vacations. We’re very determined to face it all, with every game bringing us 3 points to win.”

Zornoza also adds the team has moved on from the last defeat. “We know we have to give it our all. We have to forget the previous match, deal with it properly and win these 3 points.”

@claudiazornoza: "Sabemos dónde estamos y lo que tenemos que hacer. El equipo va con mucha confianza y sabemos que tenemos que darlo todo".

@sportinghuelva

19/11 | 16:00 CET

️ Nuevo Colombino#LigaF pic.twitter.com/ZWyLn04n0t — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadridfem) November 18, 2022

GK: Misa, Gérard

DEF: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, Toletti, M. Oroz, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Møller, Feller, Athenea, C. Camacho

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave), Esther, Lorena, Claudia F.

Feller is back and Esther’s discomfort that forced her to abandon Spain’s camp this international break hasn’t gone away. Claudia Florentino and Lorena join the list of abscences while Carla Camacho makes her way into the first team squad again.