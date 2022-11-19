Open Thread: 19 November 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

1 day to go!!! Prediction Time.

Alright fellow Madridistas, with the world cup upon us, its time to make a few predictions. Please let us know in the comments your answers to the following questions.

World Cup Final Winner.

World Cup Final Runner-Up.

World Cup Semi finalists.

Golden Ball Winner.

Golden Boot Winner.

Golden Glove Winner.

Breakout Player of the tournament.

Tournament Dark Horse Team.

Which ‘big team’ will not progress past the group stage.

Include any other criteria you want to in the comments.

Every FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner since 1982 ⚽️



Who do you think will win it this year? pic.twitter.com/2D12H7takJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 12, 2022

In case anyone forgot.

In 2018, Luka Modrić became the first player to be awarded the World Cup Golden Ball, UEFA Men's Player of the Year, FIFA Best Men's Player and Ballon d'Or in the same year.



He won possession more times than any other player at that tournament.



Run it back, Lukita. pic.twitter.com/haGWxAkUv3 — William Hill (@WilliamHill) November 17, 2022

Spare a thought.......

For all those world class players not going to the World Cup for one reason or another. Pick you’re best XI from the players that will not be featuring. Let me take a shot at this:

Goalkeeper - Oblak

Defense - Reece James, Skriniar, Ramos, Robertson

Midfield - Kroos, Kante and Nico Barella

Attack - Salah, Haaland and Kvaratskhelia