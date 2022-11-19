 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: 19 November 2022

Prediction Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
/ new
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Previews Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and Felipejack.

1 day to go!!! Prediction Time.

Alright fellow Madridistas, with the world cup upon us, its time to make a few predictions. Please let us know in the comments your answers to the following questions.

  • World Cup Final Winner.
  • World Cup Final Runner-Up.
  • World Cup Semi finalists.
  • Golden Ball Winner.
  • Golden Boot Winner.
  • Golden Glove Winner.
  • Breakout Player of the tournament.
  • Tournament Dark Horse Team.
  • Which ‘big team’ will not progress past the group stage.

Include any other criteria you want to in the comments.

In case anyone forgot.

Spare a thought.......

For all those world class players not going to the World Cup for one reason or another. Pick you’re best XI from the players that will not be featuring. Let me take a shot at this:

Goalkeeper - Oblak

Defense - Reece James, Skriniar, Ramos, Robertson

Midfield - Kroos, Kante and Nico Barella

Attack - Salah, Haaland and Kvaratskhelia

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid