Sporting Huelva vs. Real Madrid 2022 Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

Las Blancas face Sporting Huelva on Nuevo Colombino, eager to regain their winning streak. In Real Madrid’s last encounter with Sporting Huelva, which was on the artificial ground on the Lamiya stadium, the white team lost 3:1. The match wasn’t broadcast, but it’s known that Las Blancas had many defensive errors that started from the errors committed in the midfield. From leading 0:1 via penalty to conceding 3 goals and earning a red card, all in the first half.

“They’re a complicated, very direct, and aggressive rival who know that on their ground is where they know they have to try to take points for the survival [in the first division]. They defeated us there in the previous season, which is a challenge for us and it’s always good to remember they won against us to try to revert the situation and take the 3 points,” - says Alberto Toril for Real Madrid TV.

How to Watch

Date: 11/19/2022

Time: 16:00 CET (10:00 am ET)

Venue: Estadio Nuevo Colombino

Available streaming: “DAZN UEFA Women’s Champions League” YouTube Channel