Starting Lineups: Sporting Huelva vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Real Madrid Femenino begin their hectic schedule where they compete in nine games in all competitions across the next 34 days before Christmas break. Toril’s side will come up against Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, PSG and Real Sociedad during this period.
Las Blancas face Sporting Huelva away from home today. With a big clash against 2020-21 season’s runners-up, Chelsea, just around the corner, Toril will have to make measured selection choices to compete on all fronts. Real Madrid Femenino suffered a heavy loss on their previous visit away to Huelva.
Lineups
Real Madrid XI: Meline Gerard; Kenti, Kathellen, Ivana, Svava; Toletti, Zornoza; Athenea, Weir, Olga; Nahikari
Subs: Misa, Teresa, Rocio, Maite, Moller, Lucia, Feller, Freja Siri, Carla Camacho
Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1
Sporting Huelva XI: Mersnik, Carrasco, ADT, Maria Ruiz, Hmirova, Balleste, Patri Ojeda, Castello, Paula Romero, Edgren, Balcerzak
Subs: Chelsea, Marta, Barbara, Blasco, Cristina, Natalia
Predicted formation: 4-4-2
How to Watch
Date: 11/19/2022
Time: 16:00 CET (10:00 am ET)
Venue: Estadio Nuevo Colombino
Available streaming: “DAZN UEFA Women’s Champions League” YouTube Channel
