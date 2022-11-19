Starting Lineups: Sporting Huelva vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Real Madrid Femenino begin their hectic schedule where they compete in nine games in all competitions across the next 34 days before Christmas break. Toril’s side will come up against Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, PSG and Real Sociedad during this period.

Las Blancas face Sporting Huelva away from home today. With a big clash against 2020-21 season’s runners-up, Chelsea, just around the corner, Toril will have to make measured selection choices to compete on all fronts. Real Madrid Femenino suffered a heavy loss on their previous visit away to Huelva.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Meline Gerard; Kenti, Kathellen, Ivana, Svava; Toletti, Zornoza; Athenea, Weir, Olga; Nahikari

Subs: Misa, Teresa, Rocio, Maite, Moller, Lucia, Feller, Freja Siri, Carla Camacho

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Sporting Huelva XI: Mersnik, Carrasco, ADT, Maria Ruiz, Hmirova, Balleste, Patri Ojeda, Castello, Paula Romero, Edgren, Balcerzak

Subs: Chelsea, Marta, Barbara, Blasco, Cristina, Natalia

Predicted formation: 4-4-2

How to Watch

Date: 11/19/2022

Time: 16:00 CET (10:00 am ET)

Venue: Estadio Nuevo Colombino

Available streaming: “DAZN UEFA Women’s Champions League” YouTube Channel