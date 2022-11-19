Vallejo training with Castilla during World Cup break

Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo has been training with Real Madrid Castilla for the last few days and will keep doing so during this World Cup break. Vallejo wants to stay in good form during the break so that he’s ready in case he’s needed in the first few games after the World Cup.

Vallejo is the team’s fifth center-back in the depth chart and it’s quite clear that his first few chances to feature in the lineup could come during the first few matches in the Copa del Rey. Ancelotti will be expected to make heavy rotations in those games and Vallejo could get a chance to play then.

His contract with Real Madrid expires in 2025, but Vallejo’s future in the club after this season isn’t all that clear. Madrid would probably like to get rid of his contract, but if he can’t draw interest from other teams Vallejo could spend another season in the Spanish capital.