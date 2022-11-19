Benzema leaves France’s training session with injury, all but ruled out against Australia

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema had to leave France’s training session with a similar, but slightly different injury than the one that has been bothering him for the last few weeks and is all but ruled out for the team’s opener against Australia, which will be played on Tuesday. This is according to RMC, who are following France’s training camp very closely.

This was the first time Benzema tried to complete a training session with the rest of the squad, but he felt the same muscle fatigue he’s had in recent weeks and was forced to leave early.

Benzema faced criticism from Real Madrid’s fan base during the last few games the team had to play without him, but this proves that the striker was actually injured and also that he needs some more time to recover.

The French national team are “concerned” about Benzema’s status, per that same report from RMC, but the attacker should recover in time if he decides to take a cautious approach and miss the match against Australia.