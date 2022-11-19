 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OFFICIAL: Benzema out of the World Cup

Devastating news for the attacker.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Previews Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema will miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a thigh injury he suffered in Saturday's training session, the French Football Association announced this Saturday.

Benzema had to leave Saturday's session and was quickly ruled out of France's opener against Australia, but it looks like the injury will force him to miss the tournament. The attacker had been nursing muscle fatigue for the last few weeks, but this injury appears to be a new, more serious problem for him.

This is devastating news for the attacker after winning the 2022 Ballon D'Or, even more so considering that this will almost certainly be his last chance of being a relevant player for France during a FIFA World Cup.

Stay tuned for more news about Benzema's injury.

