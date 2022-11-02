Open Thread: November 2, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally go to the movies with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

So... the Squad List is Out

And Hazard is also not available. Check out the list provided by Lucas here.

Karim Benzema is set to miss Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Celtic https://t.co/lUpBZDSSDH — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) November 1, 2022

Kroos Demonstrating Loyalty Again

Toni Kroos on his future: “I will retire here at Real Madrid, I just don’t know when — I don’t want to play for any other club”. ⚪️ #RealMadrid



“We have arranged a chat with the club in 2023 to discuss about my future, so I will decide next year”. pic.twitter.com/UnvxbfoBy1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 1, 2022

Was it too Soon, or was it Destined to not Work Out?

Seriously, guys, what’s your take on this?

️| Jović: “Real Madrid? It was a great experience & a great honour to be part of the biggest club in the world. But I think I made the move too soon.” pic.twitter.com/Ipo8Fo7Jjq — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 1, 2022

Have a nice day and enjoy the game. May the Madridismo be with ya all.