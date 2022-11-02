Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Referees, conspiracies, style, identity

AUDIO:
VIDEO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- The comments from both Real Madrid and Barcelona about referees this season
- The title race
- A hellish October for Barcelona
- World Cup and injuries
- Whether or not Barcelona’s ‘football philosophy’ is actually real or more a product of PR
- How their philosophy handicaps them in big games against the best opponents
- Real Madrid’s ability to pick up three points in games where they should do so comfortably
- And more.
Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively over on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...