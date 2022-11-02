 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Referees, conspiracies, style, identity

Diego takes issue with Kiyan’s monolog last week 

By Kiyan Sobhani
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • The comments from both Real Madrid and Barcelona about referees this season
  • The title race
  • A hellish October for Barcelona
  • World Cup and injuries
  • Whether or not Barcelona’s ‘football philosophy’ is actually real or more a product of PR
  • How their philosophy handicaps them in big games against the best opponents
  • Real Madrid’s ability to pick up three points in games where they should do so comfortably
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

