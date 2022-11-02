Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Referees, conspiracies, style, identity

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

The comments from both Real Madrid and Barcelona about referees this season

The title race

A hellish October for Barcelona

World Cup and injuries

Whether or not Barcelona’s ‘football philosophy’ is actually real or more a product of PR

How their philosophy handicaps them in big games against the best opponents

Real Madrid’s ability to pick up three points in games where they should do so comfortably

And more.

