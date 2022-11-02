Postecoglou on playing at Bernabeu: “It’s one of the iconic stadiums in the world”

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou spoke to the media today in Madrid as his team gets ready to face Real Madrid at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

Postecoglou’s men already eliminated from both the Champions League and the Europa League as they’ve picked up just two points until now. Regardless of what they do tomorrow, the will finish last place in Group F.

Nevertheless, Celtic are looking forward to playing at the Bernabeu.

“It’s one of the iconic stadiums in the world and hopefully we give our fans something to be proud of,” Postecoglou said. “The fans have been outstanding this whole campaign and they have supported us home and away.

“Everyone talks about the home nights at Celtic Park on European nights but our away support is something we’re really proud of.”

Postecoglou also spoke about the rich history between the two clubs.

“There’s history between these clubs with Alfredo Di Stefano’s testimonial but to be here again at the Bernabeu,” the Greek-Australian manager said. “Hopefully it’s a game that’s memorable for everyone including our supporters.”