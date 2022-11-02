Real Madrid vs Celtic, 2022 Champions League: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Celtic in the decisive game of the Group Stage. Los Blancos will advance to the knockout stages as winners of their group if they beat Celtic tonight or even if they obtain as many points as Leipzig on their match against Shakhtar.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Celtic predicted XI: Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, McGregor, O’Riley, Turnbull, Abada, Jota, Glakoumakis.

Karim Benzema is back on the team’s squad list but coach Carlo Ancelotti could decide to take a cautious approach and keep him fresh for Monday’s away game against Rayo Vallecano. Aurelien Tchouameni is out with muscle fatigue and he will likely be replaced by Eduardo Camavinga, who already featured in the starting lineup last Sunday.

Los Blancos need to bounce back from their disappointing last two games and this match gives them a fine opportunity to earn a convincing win and make a statement.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 11/02/2022

Time: 18:45 CET (local time), 01:45pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

