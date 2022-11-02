Real Madrid vs Celtic 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Champions League online

Real Madrid host Celtic in what will be the last match of this Group Stage of the 2022-2023 Champions League edition. Los Blancos will secure the first spot in the group with a win or by obtaining as many points as Leipzig on their away match against Shakhtar.

Madrid are coming off two disappointing performances against Red Bull Leipzig and Girona and need to bounce back and regain some confidence before the upcoming World Cup break begins next week. Taking care of smaller teams has been a bit of a problem for Real Madrid in recent years and it seems that this season will not be an exception, so the fans will be hoping to see Los Blancos firing on all cylinders when Celtic visit the Bernabeu tonight.

Benzema is back in the squad list but should still be considered questionable, as neither Ancelotti nor the player himself will want to take any risks with the muscle fatigue he’s been nursing for the last few weeks.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 11/02/2022

Time: 18:45 CET (local time), 01:45pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

