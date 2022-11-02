 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Celtic, 2022 Champions League

All set for the last match of this Group Stage.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

FC Barcelona v FC Bayern München: Group C - UEFA Champions League Photo by Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Celtic in the Champions League’s Group Stage.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Celtic starting XI (TBC): Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, McGregor, O’Riley, Turnbull, Abada, Jota, Glakoumakis.

Madrid will try to earn a convincing and encouraging win which would advance them to the next round of the competition as leaders of their group. Los Blancos are the heavy favorites tonight and they should be more than capable of beating Celtic, but they will have to take the game seriously.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 11/02/2022

Time: 18:45 CET (local time), 01:45pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid