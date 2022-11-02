Juvenil A top UEFA Youth League Group F with 16 points and +18 goal differential

Real Madrid Juvenil A just wrapped up their UEFA Youth League group stage campaign with a 4 - 1 win over Celtic’s U-19 side this afternoon.

Goals from Iker Bravo, Yeray Lancha, Pol Fortuny, and Nico Paz gave Alvaro Arbeloa’s side a comfortable win as they cruise through Group F with virtually a perfect record. Through six group stage games, Juvenil A won five and drew one (a 1 - 1 draw against RB Leipzig U-19 back on September 14th), scored 23 goals and concede just five.

Through 6 group stage games, Real Madrid Juvenil A finish with a +18 goal differential. Insane number, by far the best of the UEFA Youth League so far. Fun team. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) November 2, 2022

Juvenil A, who were already up 3 - 1 by half-time today vs Celtic, opened the scoring in the very first minute of the game through Iker Bravo:

1’ GOAAAAAAAAAL IKER BRAVO !!!!



Assist from Gonzalo García.



Juvenil A 1-0 Celtic !! pic.twitter.com/MuUKFCbf6n — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) November 2, 2022

Seven minutes later, Yeray doubled Real Madrid’s lead, and after Celtic pulled one back, Pol Fortuny restored the two-goal cushion:

8’ GOAAAAAAAL YERAY LANCHA !!!!



Assist from César Palacios.



Juvenil A 2-0 Celtic !!! pic.twitter.com/1EaUkWADE6 — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) November 2, 2022

29’ GOAAAAAAAL POL FORTUNY !!!!



Assist from Gonzalo García - his 2nd today.



Juvenil A 3-1 Celtic !!! pic.twitter.com/ODJ1Lkdwe7 — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) November 2, 2022

In the 77th minute, golden child Nico Paz made it four, marking his fifth goal in five UEFA Youth League games:

29’ GOAAAAAAAL POL FORTUNY !!!!



Assist from Gonzalo García - his 2nd today.



Juvenil A 3-1 Celtic !!! pic.twitter.com/ODJ1Lkdwe7 — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) November 2, 2022

Juvenil A now await to see which second-place team they’ll face in the round-of-16.