Juvenil A top UEFA Youth League Group F with 16 points and +18 goal differential

Real Madrid v RB Leipzig: Group F - UEFA Youth League Photo by Fermin Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid Juvenil A just wrapped up their UEFA Youth League group stage campaign with a 4 - 1 win over Celtic’s U-19 side this afternoon.

Goals from Iker Bravo, Yeray Lancha, Pol Fortuny, and Nico Paz gave Alvaro Arbeloa’s side a comfortable win as they cruise through Group F with virtually a perfect record. Through six group stage games, Juvenil A won five and drew one (a 1 - 1 draw against RB Leipzig U-19 back on September 14th), scored 23 goals and concede just five.

Juvenil A, who were already up 3 - 1 by half-time today vs Celtic, opened the scoring in the very first minute of the game through Iker Bravo:

Seven minutes later, Yeray doubled Real Madrid’s lead, and after Celtic pulled one back, Pol Fortuny restored the two-goal cushion:

In the 77th minute, golden child Nico Paz made it four, marking his fifth goal in five UEFA Youth League games:

Juvenil A now await to see which second-place team they’ll face in the round-of-16.

Real Madrid News 24/7

