Player Ratings: Real Madrid 5 - 1 Celtic (Champions League 2022 - 2023)

Real Madrid 5 - 1 Celtic. Here are Managing Madrid’s player ratings on the night:

Thibaut Courtois: 9.5. The Belgian goalkeeper saved a penalty, made several saves point blank after Real Madrid’s press got broken and the backline was exposed, and he was also solid on the ball. Did concede a free-kick goal in the 85th minute, but you won’t catch us complaining much about that in a blowout.

Ferland Mendy: 6.5. His ill-timed challenge in the box in the first half gave Celtic a penalty. Was good on the ball, and was the only starter who didn’t misplace a single pass all game.

David Alaba: 6.5. The Austrian had a relatively quiet game and a couple misplaced passes from deep.

Eder Militao: 6.5. Several giveaways under pressure, and his lapse in the 65th minute nearly led to a Celtic goal if not for a Courtois save. Did have a game-high five clearances.

Dani Carvajal: 6.5. Like most of the backline, he made poor passes under pressure, and attempted some risky balls and dribbles which he failed to pull off deep.

Fede Valverde: 9. Incisive passing, one assist, one golazo, four key passes. A brilliant game.

Toni Kroos: 7.5. In some ways a quiet game by his standards. His role was mostly to distribute from a deep position and he did that very well as he always does.

Luka Modric: 8. Some magical passing and touches from the Croatian tonight. He also scored the game’s opening goal with a penalty kick.

Vinicius Jr: 7. Could’ve done better on several occassions in front of goal, but did end up getting his goal eventually. Celtic double and triple-teamed him on that side.

Rodrygo Goes: 8. Scored one goal and should’ve had an assist had Vinicius converted the chance that was set up for him. All in all a very good game from the Brazilian.

Marco Asensio: 9.5. Real Madrid’s best outfield player. This was a ‘throwback’ Asensio performance. He had a game-high five key passes to go along with his goal, as well as several surgical through balls and brilliant link up play.

Substitutes

Jesus Vallejo: 6.5. Two tackles (team-high!) and two clearances in his time on the pitch.

Dani Ceballos: 6. Not much too note. Worked hard when he entered the field in his first game back from injury.

Lucas Vazquez: 6.5. He got an assist off the bench. Not much else to note.

Nacho: 6. Quiet and good on the ball, which was all he needed to be.