Las Blancas Podcast: Real Madrid labor past Sporting Huelva

Breaking down Real Madrid’s frustrating performance against Sporting Huelva

By Yash_Thakur and kanifroh
Real Madrid v Sevilla FC - Liga F Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s frustrating 1-0 win over Sporting Huelva.

Talking points:

  • Lineup selection and the choices given the circumstances
  • Real Madrid’s laborious buildup play and structural issues
  • Madrid’s deficiencies in possession
  • Lack of support in attacking third
  • Nahikari’s offside on the goal
  • The lack of synergy between Olga and Svava
  • Second half substitutions
  • Toletti’s rusty performances recently
  • Feller as the central striker and her future
  • Weir’s wizadry
  • Kenti’s nutmeg
  • Fouls and game management by the referee
  • Standout players from Sporting Huelva
  • Previewing Chelsea game

Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)

