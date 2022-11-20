Las Blancas Podcast: Real Madrid labor past Sporting Huelva

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s frustrating 1-0 win over Sporting Huelva.

Talking points:

Lineup selection and the choices given the circumstances

Real Madrid’s laborious buildup play and structural issues

Madrid’s deficiencies in possession

Lack of support in attacking third

Nahikari’s offside on the goal

The lack of synergy between Olga and Svava

Second half substitutions

Toletti’s rusty performances recently

Feller as the central striker and her future

Weir’s wizadry

Kenti’s nutmeg

Fouls and game management by the referee

Standout players from Sporting Huelva

Previewing Chelsea game

Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)