Open Thread: 20 November 2022

Animo Karim!!
It’s confirmed that Benzema has been ruled out of the world cup and is expected to be sidelined for 3 weeks. This is a terrible blow for both the player and France. Get well soon Benzema. Real Madrid almost certainly have to sign an attacker now in the winter transfer window.
Confirmed by @RMCsport. Karim Benzema is out of the World Cup with an injury to the quadriceps of the left thigh. An injury too serious to stay in Qatar.— Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) November 19, 2022
World Cup starts today!!!
Qatar to take on Ecuador. Here’s a little bit about each stadium.
Every Stadium for the matches of 2022 Qatar World Cup.#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/LMUixPbOpc— Messiologist (@breathMessi23) November 20, 2022
Fifa President has a message for the western world.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Europe's criticism of the Qatar World Cup. pic.twitter.com/7LkOXAKcAv— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 19, 2022
