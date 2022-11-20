 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: 20 November 2022

Sunday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Animo Karim!!

It’s confirmed that Benzema has been ruled out of the world cup and is expected to be sidelined for 3 weeks. This is a terrible blow for both the player and France. Get well soon Benzema. Real Madrid almost certainly have to sign an attacker now in the winter transfer window.

World Cup starts today!!!

Qatar to take on Ecuador. Here’s a little bit about each stadium.

Fifa President has a message for the western world.

