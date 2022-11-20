Benzema: “I’ve never quit in my life but I have to think about the team”

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema will not play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after suffering a thigh injury during Saturday’s training session. The attacker published a post on his Social Media to share some of his feelings after the devastating news.

“I’ve never quit in my life but I have to think about the team as I’ve always done. So my reason tells me to leave my spot for someone who can help our group have a great World Cup. Thank you for your messages of support. Allez les bleus!” wrote Benzema.

This was likely Benzema’s last chance of leading France in a World Cup, so his recovery process won’t be easy to manage. It looks like he could be ready to play in three weeks, so Real Madrid fans will be hoping to see him putting his physical problems behind him for the rest of the season.