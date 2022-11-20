Militao on Vinicius’s place in Brazil’s XI: “Tite has to decide.”

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao, who is currently in Qatar gearing up for Brazil’s World Cup campaign, spoke to reporters on Sunday and answered some questions about his role in the XI, among other things.

“I leave that to the manager,” Militao answered when asked whether he’ll play right-back or center-back for Brazil. “I just have to train and leave it to the manager.

“I think I played well as right-back (vs Ghana). As I said, I leave it to the manager’s decision.”

Militao was also asked about two of his Real Madrid teammates, Vinicus Jr and Karim Benzema. It is reported that Vinicius will come off the bench in Tite’s Brazil side this World Cup; while Benzema unfortunately will miss the entire World Cup due to a leg injury.

“He’s a great player,” Militao said of Vinicius. “But the National Team also has very good players and Tite has to decide.

“I haven’t spoken to Benzema...”