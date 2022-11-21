 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

World Cup Thread: 21 November 2022

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
Brazil Portraits - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

————————

Many Men, Wish The Bench Upon Me

Morata In My Eyes Dawg I Can’t See

I’m Trying to Be What I’m Destined to Be

But Simeone Trying to Take My Life Away

(Note: This Daily Thread is Sponsored by 50 Cent’s Classic “Many Men” and The Endless Campaign to Free João Felix)

————————

LA COPA MUNDIAL - DAY TWO

What a transcending beginning to the World Cup as Ecuador beat Qatar with a scintillating performance...(Note: this is not a message curated by Juninho corporate sponsors. This is an exact representation of the Juninho Brand and His Thoughts)

Ok MM for Day Two of the World Cup - we have none of our beloved Real Madrid players featuring unless we want to count Gareth Bale (lol) or future prospect Jude Bellingham. Regardless, we should expect a great matchday with England v. Iran, Senegal v. Netherlands, and the US v. Wales.

Time To Follow Carlo

FCarlo Ancelotti is spending his new found free time dropping commentary on all of the World Cup games from his IG account. Might as well give Carlito (@mrancelotti) a follow.

NO SIGNINGS???!

According to Marca, Real Madrid still do not plan on reinforcing our ST position despite Benzema’s new injury. In my opinion (all Joao Felix campaigning aside), we desperately need even a temporary ST. Rodrygo is a fine occasional substitute. However, if Benz’ injury plagued season continues, we may just want an extra body

Live View Of Juninho Outside of the Wanda Metropolitano

(This video has been dedicated to Joao Felix)

Quick Poll:

Poll

Should Real Madrid Sign a Back-Up ST in the Winter?

view results
  • 72%
    Yes - we need reinforcements now
    (32 votes)
  • 27%
    No - we should wait for the right replacement (or he’s already here)
    (12 votes)
44 votes total Vote Now

