World Cup Thread: 21 November 2022

LA COPA MUNDIAL - DAY TWO

What a transcending beginning to the World Cup as Ecuador beat Qatar with a scintillating performance...(Note: this is not a message curated by Juninho corporate sponsors. This is an exact representation of the Juninho Brand and His Thoughts)

Ok MM for Day Two of the World Cup - we have none of our beloved Real Madrid players featuring unless we want to count Gareth Bale (lol) or future prospect Jude Bellingham. Regardless, we should expect a great matchday with England v. Iran, Senegal v. Netherlands, and the US v. Wales.

Time To Follow Carlo

FCarlo Ancelotti is spending his new found free time dropping commentary on all of the World Cup games from his IG account. Might as well give Carlito (@mrancelotti) a follow.

❗️Carlo Ancelotti has announced he will comment about all the games of the World Cup in Qatar on his IG account. pic.twitter.com/CNEdKl9oyY — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 20, 2022

NO SIGNINGS???!

According to Marca, Real Madrid still do not plan on reinforcing our ST position despite Benzema’s new injury. In my opinion (all Joao Felix campaigning aside), we desperately need even a temporary ST. Rodrygo is a fine occasional substitute. However, if Benz’ injury plagued season continues, we may just want an extra body

| Benzema’s injury has not changed Real Madrid’s plans, there will be NO ST signing in the winter. @marca — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 20, 2022

