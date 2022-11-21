Real Madrid not considering winter signings -report

Real Madrid are not exploring the possibility of signing any players during the winter transfer window and Karim Benzema’s struggles with injuries don’t change the club’s plans, according to a report published on MARCA.

Los Blancos are happy with their roster right now and believe that Rodrygo is ready to replace Benzema in case the French striker were to keep having physical problems during the first few weeks of 2023, per that same report. Furthermore, Asensio has gained relevance over the last few games and brings some more depth to the offensive line, so Madrid don’t think they need to sign a quality attacker during the winter.

Real Madrid want Karim Benzema to be their undisputed starter until the summer of 2024 and will not explore the market for a starting-caliber forward until then as they keep thinking that Rodrygo is a good replacement when Benzema needs rest.