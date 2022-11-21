Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: Raul and Castilla turn a corner

LINK TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR TORONTO PODCAST

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Ruben Skjerping and Hridyam Arora discuss:

Castilla’s winning streak

How would Arribas perform at the World Cup?

Álvaro Rodríguez

What has Raúl done to improve the results?

Álvaro Martín’s impact

Carrillo and Peter allowing Raúl to shift formations during the game

Biabiany and Juanmi Callejón

Which Castilla players could be surprise additions to the first team in the future?

Different takes on the World Cup

Mariano’s monster season at Castilla

Hosts this week:

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)

Castilla Corner (@CastillaCorner)