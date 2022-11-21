Raul: “I hope to see Sergio Arribas form as part of the Real Madrid first team”

Sergio Arribas is the difference maker for Raul Gonzalez’s Real Madrid Castilla side. The 21-year-old scored two sensational goals this weekend to help Castilla maintain their pursuit of a play-off spot and promotion to Segunda. The playmaker already has 7 goals and 3 assists in just 12 matches this season and is chasing after a long held record. In a press conference following the victory over San Fernando, Raul discussed Sergio Arribas’ future:

“He is a player with a lot talent and he makes the difference,” Raul explained. “He is the reference for the team, and the players know that if they give him the ball, he can make things happen. Today he has shown that, especially in one vs one situations, he provides clarity and solutions.”

When asked why the Spanish gem is still playing in the third division of professional football, Raul had the following to say: “He is on the right path and undergoing the necessary maturation process in Castilla before making a decision in May. He has to continue to define games.” The manager confirmed that this will be Arribas’ last season with Castilla and that a decision will be made at the end of the season.

And finally, when asked about the lack of first team opportunities, Raul was clear: “Patience. Circumstances will develop where the first team requires more players. I have direct communication with Davide and Ancelotti, providing feeding back on training and games. The World Cup has started and the calendar is going to bring a lot of matches. That is when the kids will have their opportunities, like in the Copa Del Rey. I hope that one day he forms as part of the Real Madrid first team.”