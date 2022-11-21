Marco Asensio: “My renewal? I hope to stay at Real Madrid for 10 more years”

Marco Asensio is in Qatar with the Spanish National Team preparing for their first match vs Costa Rica on Wednesday. Donning Spain’s #10 at this World Cup, Asensio has proven to be an important player for Luis Enrique and may even start the opening match in the center forward position. During his downtime in Qatar, the Real Madrid player — who will be a free agent in just a few short months — gave an interview to Radio MARCA clarifying his contract situation:

“There has been talk in the media that I am changing Real Madrid’s mind. The truth is, I have always tried to give the best that I have inside and then let the rest fall into place. The one who decides, too, is the club, it does not only depend on me. After the World Cup — both the club and I will make a decision.”

“Do I want to renew? Yes, hopefully it can happen and I am very happy at Real Madrid, and would be for many years. I hope to stay for 10 more years”, Asensio confessed.

The former Mallorca and Espanyol man also revealed the trust he has from Carlo Ancelotti. “He has told me that the feelings with the club are not cold. He has a lot of confidence in me and I’m focused on the World Cup”.