PSA: Managing Madrid Podcast LIVE IN TORONTO! World Cup edition

We’re coming back, Toronto! This time, we’re planning on doing a podcast a few hours after the World Cup final (which hopefully will feature at least one Real Madrid player). We’re going to be giving away a ton of prizes (signed stuff from the players, official La Liga swag), and also be having a very interactive podcast.

Early Bird tickets end December 1st. If you’re a Patron (Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid) you get a 50% discount to the event.

See you soon, T-Dot!

When and where

Sun, 18 December 2022, 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM EST

Location

The Flatiron: A Firkin Pub 49 Wellington Street East Toronto, ON M5E 1C9

How to book your tickets

Our event page is here. Once you book your spot through the link, you will be added to the guest list and put on the email list with updates on the event.