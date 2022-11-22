World Cup Thread: 22 November 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

————————

Heyyyy Jude...don’t go to the Prem Come to La Liga and make it better Remember to let Madrid into your heart And We can start to make it better

(Note: This Daily Thread is Sponsored by The Beatles’ Classic “Hey Jude” and The Endless Campaign to Free João Felix)

————————

The Name is Bellingham...Jude Bellingham

Day Three featured a flurry of goals from the England, a stellar Jude Bellingham performance, a crucial goal from Cody Gakpo, and Gareth Bale halting the United States first half performance.

Of course, the Jude Bellingham to Madrid rumors will continue until the next summer transfer window. But the exciting prospect ma be the final piece for our midfield transition.

| Real Madrid have the cash to compete with Premier League clubs for Jude Bellingham. @TheAthleticFC ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/wj3lQUcY5S — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) November 21, 2022

New RBs???

French reports have linked Real Madrid to Lyon’s RB Malo Gusto...Is it time for RB reinforcements? (Spoiler: Yes)

Real Madrid are very interested in Lyon’s Right-Back Malo Gusto & plan to make a move. @footmercato pic.twitter.com/xiDnIxJLnP — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 21, 2022

Tomorrow’s Real Madrid Features

We have a flurry of games tomorrow. Below is a list of Real Madrid players to follow:

Argentina v. Saudi Arabia: (None)

Denmark v. Tunisia: (Nope)

Mexico v. Poland: (Please Try Again - the answer is still nope)

France v. Australia:

Choo—Choo Train aka Chewy aka Aurélien Tchouameni

The Drip Gawd Eduardo Camavinga

️| Tchouaméni will start tomorrow, today’s training session confirms it. @FabriceHawkins pic.twitter.com/ktnAT1g3QJ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 21, 2022

Player Appreciation: CAMAVINGA