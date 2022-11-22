Asensio: “I hope to sign an extension with Real Madrid so that I can stay 10 more years”

Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio will be able to sign his next contract on January 1st, as he will be a free agent next summer. Asensio talked to Radio MARCA to discuss Spain’s chances in the World Cup but also his future and his role in Real Madrid.

“People say that I’m changing Real Madrid’s mind about my contract, but I always tried to give my best. We will soon know what happens next, the club has to make a decision, it’s not my decision entirely. We will both make a decision after the World Cup. Do I want to sign an extension? I hope to sign it so that I can stay and be happy in Madrid for many years, I hope everything comes together so that I can stay 10 more years,” he said.

Asensio was asked about his controversial quotes from years ago, when he said that he wasn’t ready to lead the team.

“That’s a thing of the past. I’m ready for what’s ahead and I’m ready to embrace the role they give me. The young players in the squad are fearless and want to give their best, those like me who have more experience and other World Cups under our belt will try to provide experience but we will also learn from the young players,” he added.

Asensio concluded his brief interview by sharing his thoughts about being in Qatar with the Spanish national team.

“I’m very happy to be here, this was a goal I had for many years and it’s great. I worked a lot with my club, Luis Enrique gave me the chance, I took it and now I’m happy and looking forward to the start of the tournament,” he said.