Tchouameni explains why he chose Real Madrid over Liverpool

France Training Session And Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Liu Lu/VCG via Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is expected to start for France tonight vs Australia in tonight’s World Cup Group D fixture.

Tchouameni, a key figure in Didier Deschamps’s XI, spoke to French media outlet Le Parisien today and explained how in the summer, he was close to signing for Liverpool — that is until Real Madrid approached him.

“The first club to show interest in me was Liverpool,” Tchouameni told Le Parisien. “There were some discussions, but as soon as Real Madrid came in I decided on my future.

“I didn’t doubt it for a single second. I told my agent to do everything possible to go to Real Madrid.. It was Real Madrid and nobody else. It’s the biggest club in the world, the history of your sport, there’s nothing better.”

What was Liverpool’s loss was Real Madrid’s gain. Tchouameni undoubtedly would’ve been a huge boost to Liveprool’s midfield, and has been vital in replacing Casemiro at Real Madrid.

