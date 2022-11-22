Preview, Squad List, Team News: Chelsea vs. Real Madrid; UWCL Group Stage

Champions League football is back. Matchday 3 of the group stage brings us a big one - Chelsea vs Real Madrid. Las Blancas continue on the journey their clubmates had to go through in the eliminatory phase of the men’s UCL the previous season. First with Manchester City in the qualifiers, then Paris Saint-Germain, and now Chelsea - all to get through the group stage.

Preview

Real Madrid Femenino has never faced Chelsea in its 3-year-long history. The white team has one win against Vllaznia and one draw against Paris Saint-Germain in this group stage, leaving them with 4 points. Chelsea are top of the group with 6 points, winning their games against the same rivals. Both sides are yet to concede a single goal in this UWCL campaign.

The Blues are expecting Real Madrid on their ground with a huge handicap. Chelsea’s star Pernille Harder has suffered a hamstring injury during Denmark’s game against Switzerland this international break. The striker posted an update on her injury.

“Saturday I underwent a successful operation on my hamstring. A time with recovery and rehabilitation now awaits before I can return to the pitch. It’s never fun when those things happen but I’m ready to work hard and take on the challenge. No matter how hard it is with the injury, I will use it as an opportunity to come back in even better shape when I’m out on the other side. I feel lucky to be surrounded by so many talented people who I know will help me on the road back to recovery so I feel safe and very motivated ❤️” Pernille Harder on her social media.

With this setback to the London’s side and Esther being back in the squad, the door to victory has been opened even further for Real Madrid. One thing that worries is the approach Alberto Toril will take. On the PSG match last month, he went with a more conservative approach. It worked enough not to concede but with a more defensive choice of midfield, with both Toletti and Freja Siri, it just wasn’t enough to score. Both teams missed some clear chances as well. However, the similar approach is still expected vs Chelsea, but hopefully with a more offensive move in the later stages of the match.

The team is already in London. They will have their final training session this afternoon.

The match will be played on Kingsmeadow in London on Wednesday, November 23rd, at 21:00 CET (3 pm ET).

GK: Misa, Gérard, Sofía

DEF: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Claudia F., Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, Toletti, M. Oroz, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Møller, Feller, Athenea, C. Camacho

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave), Lorena

Esther is back after having discomforts in her soleus, as well as Claudia Florentino for whom we didn’t get any information about what had happened. Lorena is still out for unknown reasons as Carla Camacho from the academy joins the list instead.