Managing Madrid Podcast: Saudi upset; Vinicius off the bench? Arribas golazo

LINK TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR TORONTO PODCAST

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani discusses:

Saudi Arabia upsetting Argentina

Why is Tite contemplating bringing Vinicius Jr off the bench for Brazil during the World Cup?

Sergio Arribas’s latest performance and whether or not he should be in the first team

How would Jude Bellingham potentially fit in Real Madrid’s midfield if he was signed?

Who is Kiyan supporting in the World Cup?

Real Madrid players in the World Cup

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)