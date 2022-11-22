Modric discusses his health and future with the Croatian national team

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric kicks off his World Cup campaign tomorrow as Croatia takes on Morocco. The Croatian spoke to the media in a pre-game press conference to discuss his upcoming tournament and future with the Croatian National Team.

“Honestly, I feel good,” Modric said when asked if he’s going to retire from the international level after this tournament. “I play almost everything with Real Madrid, I still feel good when I play football. I’m here in the World Cup to continue playing, to continue enjoying football. I don’t think about what will happen later. I feel with I’m really looking forward to it. It’s a pride for us to know that we have all the support of the fans.

“I haven’t made a decision about retirement yet, I’m here to play a good tournament and that’s definitely what I have in mind. We’ll see what we do. We have faith in our chances, we have to be together like in the last matches. We have to go game by game, we have a tough game ahead of us, but I think we can achieve a positive result.

“I feel very good. There is nervousness. Logical. I am excited to take Croatia to a great tournament. As far as the team is concerned, I think we have worked well these five days. I’m healthy and ready, that’s the most important thing.”

Modric also spoke about Croatia’s rival tomorrow.

“Morocco will not be an easy rival,” the Croatian said. “We know they do well, that they know what they are playing, with a lot of mobility”.