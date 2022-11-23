Chelsea vs. Real Madrid 2022 Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch UWCL Group Stage Online

Real Madrid Femenino has never faced Chelsea in its 3-year-long history. The white team has one win against Vllaznia and one draw against Paris Saint-Germain in this group stage, leaving them with 4 points. Chelsea are top of the group with 6 points, winning their games against the same rivals. Both sides are yet to concede a single goal in this UWCL campaign.

Las Blancas are looking for their second win in this year’s UWCL campaign and to take over the leadership of the group. The London side has lost only one game out of 10 played this season, that one being their first match of the season against Liverpool. They’re expecting Real Madrid on their home ground who have won 11 out of their 14 matches, drew 2 and lost 1. Chelsea are also facing a major setback with their star player Pernille Harder having to undergo surgery for her hamstring injury.

How to Watch

Date: 11/23/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (3 pm ET)

Venue: Kingsmeadow

Available streaming: “DAZN UEFA Women’s Champions League” YouTube Channel