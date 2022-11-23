Managing Madrid Podcast: Tchouameni’s performance vs Australia

LINK TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR TORONTO PODCAST

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez discuss all things France vs Australia, with special emphasis on Aurelien Tchouameni:

Should Theo Hernandez have started over Lucas Hernandez?

Antoine Griezmann back to being Antoine Griezmann

Tchouameni’s role in Didier Deschamps’s France

France’s defensive structure

Tchoua’ numbers and overall performance

Is Adrien Rabiot really the best CM partner for Tchouameni? *

Where does Eduardo Camavinga fit into this France team?

How much does the dynamic change if Karim Benzema plays instead of Olivier Giroud?

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)