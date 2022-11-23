World Cup Thread: 23 November 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!
————————
SAUDI ARABIA DID WHATTT????!
Day Four featured a Tchouameni masterclass, Ochoa reminding us why he’s WC quality, and most importantly the biggest upset of the competition with Saudi Arabia beating Argentina 2-1. What a day - tomorrow should only be better!!
Standing ovation in his World Cup debut. Aurélien Tchouaméni. pic.twitter.com/yjSsIAm5sk— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 23, 2022
Thank You Jesus
These kits were our best kits....@ me...idc....I’m ready for the smoke.
| Real Madrid will return to gold colors for the next season kit. @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/hX4RlbAGFD— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 22, 2022
Tomorrow’s Real Madrid Features
We have a flurry of games tomorrow. Below is a list of Real Madrid players to follow:
Morocco v. Croatia : Luka Modric aka Godric
Germany v. Japan: Antonio Rudiger (Germany); Note: I still miss Kubo
Spain v. Costa Rica: Dani Carvajal; Marco Asensio
Belgium v. Canada: Eden Hazard; Thibaut Courtois
Captain. pic.twitter.com/r91gA2x0eP— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 22, 2022
Player Appreciation: Marco Asensio
Marco Asensio pic.twitter.com/ulfK5stwCi— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 19, 2022
Marco Asensio pic.twitter.com/IfQIs4t9hB— Faisal HQ (@iF2is) November 19, 2022
Loading comments...