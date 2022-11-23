 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

World Cup Thread: 23 November 2022

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
/ new
Croatia Portraits - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

————————

SAUDI ARABIA DID WHATTT????!

Day Four featured a Tchouameni masterclass, Ochoa reminding us why he’s WC quality, and most importantly the biggest upset of the competition with Saudi Arabia beating Argentina 2-1. What a day - tomorrow should only be better!!

Thank You Jesus

These kits were our best kits....@ me...idc....I’m ready for the smoke.

Tomorrow’s Real Madrid Features

We have a flurry of games tomorrow. Below is a list of Real Madrid players to follow:

Morocco v. Croatia : Luka Modric aka Godric

Germany v. Japan: Antonio Rudiger (Germany); Note: I still miss Kubo

Spain v. Costa Rica: Dani Carvajal; Marco Asensio

Belgium v. Canada: Eden Hazard; Thibaut Courtois

Player Appreciation: Marco Asensio

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid