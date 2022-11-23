World Cup Thread: 23 November 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

SAUDI ARABIA DID WHATTT????!

Day Four featured a Tchouameni masterclass, Ochoa reminding us why he’s WC quality, and most importantly the biggest upset of the competition with Saudi Arabia beating Argentina 2-1. What a day - tomorrow should only be better!!

Standing ovation in his World Cup debut. Aurélien Tchouaméni. pic.twitter.com/yjSsIAm5sk — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 23, 2022

Thank You Jesus

These kits were our best kits....@ me...idc....I’m ready for the smoke.

| Real Madrid will return to gold colors for the next season kit. @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/hX4RlbAGFD — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 22, 2022

Tomorrow’s Real Madrid Features

We have a flurry of games tomorrow. Below is a list of Real Madrid players to follow:

Morocco v. Croatia : Luka Modric aka Godric

Germany v. Japan: Antonio Rudiger (Germany); Note: I still miss Kubo

Spain v. Costa Rica: Dani Carvajal; Marco Asensio

Belgium v. Canada: Eden Hazard; Thibaut Courtois

Player Appreciation: Marco Asensio