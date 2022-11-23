Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City will battle for Bellingham signing -report

Jude Bellingham is about to become the main transfer saga of 2023. Liverpool FC, Real Madrid and Manchester City will all compete for the signing of the talented midfielder, with Liverpool and Madrid leading the race at the moment, according to a report from MARCA.

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly set a price of €150 million to let the British midfielder leave the Bundesliga next summer, but Bellingham’s value will only increase if he keeps performing the way he’s doing at the moment.

Considering the fact that Bellingham is an English player, Liverpool and City should be expected to go all in for his signing. Madrid might also consider him a priority, but will president Florentino Perez want to battle hard with those two clubs?

Bellingham would be a perfect fit for Real Madrid’s future midfield, as he has what it takes to play alongside Tchouameni, Camavinga and Valverde. His creativity and offensive skills would make him a very interesting target for Madrid.