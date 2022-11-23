Starting Lineups: Chelsea vs. Real Madrid; UWCL Group Stage

Matchday 3 of UEFA Women’s Champions League is here. It brings us a great match on Kingsmeadow in London between Chelsea vs Real Madrid.
Strong line-ups from both sides. Toril made quite a change from the previous UWCL match that was against PSG. The midfield is more balanced and the misunderstanding that often exists between Olga and Svava has been removed because Olga starts on the LB position with Feller on the left wing. Hayes, on the other side, went for 4 at the back which are expected to cause Real Madrid problems in trying to approach their box. New rising star Kaneryd is back in the starting line-up and she’s surely one to watch.
Lineups
Real Madrid XI: Misa; Kenti, Ivana, Kathellen, Olga; M. Oroz, Freja Siri, Zornoza; Feller, Esther, Weir
Subs: Teresa, Rocío, Toletti, Nahikari, Gerárd, Claudia F., Møller, Lucía, Athenea, Svava, Sofía, C. Camacho
Predicted formation: 4-3-3
Chelsea XI: Berger; Eriksson, Bright, Buchanan, Charles; Kirby, Ingle, Cuthbert; Reiten, Kerr, Kaneryd
Subs: Mušović, Nouwen, Carter, England, James, Svitková, Périsset, Fleming, Abdullina, Čanković, Akpan
Predicted formation: 4-3-3
How to Watch
Date: 11/23/2022
Time: 21:00 CET (3 pm ET)
Venue: Kingsmeadow
Available streaming: “DAZN UEFA Women’s Champions League” YouTube Channel
Loading comments...