Starting Lineups: Chelsea vs. Real Madrid; UWCL Group Stage

Matchday 3 of UEFA Women’s Champions League is here. It brings us a great match on Kingsmeadow in London between Chelsea vs Real Madrid.

Strong line-ups from both sides. Toril made quite a change from the previous UWCL match that was against PSG. The midfield is more balanced and the misunderstanding that often exists between Olga and Svava has been removed because Olga starts on the LB position with Feller on the left wing. Hayes, on the other side, went for 4 at the back which are expected to cause Real Madrid problems in trying to approach their box. New rising star Kaneryd is back in the starting line-up and she’s surely one to watch.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa; Kenti, Ivana, Kathellen, Olga; M. Oroz, Freja Siri, Zornoza; Feller, Esther, Weir

Subs: Teresa, Rocío, Toletti, Nahikari, Gerárd, Claudia F., Møller, Lucía, Athenea, Svava, Sofía, C. Camacho

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

Chelsea XI: Berger; Eriksson, Bright, Buchanan, Charles; Kirby, Ingle, Cuthbert; Reiten, Kerr, Kaneryd

Subs: Mušović, Nouwen, Carter, England, James, Svitková, Périsset, Fleming, Abdullina, Čanković, Akpan

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

Date: 11/23/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (3 pm ET)

Venue: Kingsmeadow

Available streaming: “DAZN UEFA Women’s Champions League” YouTube Channel