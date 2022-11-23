 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Spain vs Costa Rica Post-game

Kiyan and Diego dissect a massacre

By Kiyan Sobhani
Spain v Costa Rica: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Luis Enrique’s starting XI
  • Spain Sergio Busquets vs Barca Sergio Busquets
  • How much does this demolition have to do with Costa Rica being bad?
  • How screwed are Germany?
  • Ridiculous amounts of extra time in the World Cup
  • Main takeaways from the tournament so far
  • Herve Renard and a story about Zinedine Zidane
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

