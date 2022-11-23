Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Spain vs Costa Rica Post-game

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Luis Enrique’s starting XI

Spain Sergio Busquets vs Barca Sergio Busquets

How much does this demolition have to do with Costa Rica being bad?

How screwed are Germany?

Ridiculous amounts of extra time in the World Cup

Main takeaways from the tournament so far

Herve Renard and a story about Zinedine Zidane

And more.

