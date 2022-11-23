Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Spain vs Costa Rica Post-game

AUDIO:
VIDEO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Luis Enrique’s starting XI
- Spain Sergio Busquets vs Barca Sergio Busquets
- How much does this demolition have to do with Costa Rica being bad?
- How screwed are Germany?
- Ridiculous amounts of extra time in the World Cup
- Main takeaways from the tournament so far
- Herve Renard and a story about Zinedine Zidane
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
