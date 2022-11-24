World Cup Thread: 24 November 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Happy Thanksgiving to MMers in the US!!
(Note: This Daily Thread is Sponsored by Turkey Day and The Endless Campaign to Free João Felix)
More Upsets!!!
Day Four featured an upset of Germany by Japan, a goalless Croatia draw, a Canadian thriller that ended with controversy, and complete domination by the Luis Enrique-led Spain. Today was a good day for football....but tomorrow should even be better.
“I just had a feeling when I woke up this week. I knew upsets were coming, so I picked Saudi Arabia and Japan to win.” pic.twitter.com/p2B0tOWNAe— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 23, 2022
Just a Little More Jude Bellingham Propaganda
Alright Jude....I see what you’re doing here...
️ Bellingham: “The greatest footballer of all time? Zinedine Zidane.” via TikTok. pic.twitter.com/rFPy0wE3ku— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 23, 2022
Tomorrow’s Real Madrid Features
We have a flurry of games tomorrow. Below is a list of Real Madrid players to follow:
Switzerland v. Cameroon: (None)
Uruguay v. South Korea: Federico Valverde
Portugal v. Ghana: #FreeJoaoFelix
Brazil v. Serbia: Vinicius Jr. Eder Militao, RODRYGOOOOOO
November 18, 2022
Player Appreciation: RODRYGO
I’ll be honest - I planned on doing a player appreciation for Vini or Militao but this Rodrygo interview on the Player’s Tribune just dropped and I had to feature it.
This is my story. @PlayersTribune https://t.co/90fsitHGDL pic.twitter.com/DJN0EAuklm— Rodrygo Goes (@RodrygoGoes) November 23, 2022
