World Cup Thread: 24 November 2022

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
/ new
Brazil Portraits - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

————————

Happy Thanksgiving to MMers in the US!!

(Note: This Daily Thread is Sponsored by Turkey Day and The Endless Campaign to Free João Felix)

————————

More Upsets!!!

Day Four featured an upset of Germany by Japan, a goalless Croatia draw, a Canadian thriller that ended with controversy, and complete domination by the Luis Enrique-led Spain. Today was a good day for football....but tomorrow should even be better.

Just a Little More Jude Bellingham Propaganda

Alright Jude....I see what you’re doing here...

Tomorrow’s Real Madrid Features

We have a flurry of games tomorrow. Below is a list of Real Madrid players to follow:

Switzerland v. Cameroon: (None)

Uruguay v. South Korea: Federico Valverde

Portugal v. Ghana: #FreeJoaoFelix

Brazil v. Serbia: Vinicius Jr. Eder Militao, RODRYGOOOOOO

Player Appreciation: RODRYGO

I’ll be honest - I planned on doing a player appreciation for Vini or Militao but this Rodrygo interview on the Player’s Tribune just dropped and I had to feature it.

