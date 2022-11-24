Real Madrid interested in Lyon right back Malo Gusto

Real Madrid have registered interest in Lyon’s right fullback, Malo Gusto, according to reports from Italy and France (Tuttosport and Footmercato). The 19-year-old is attracting interest from various clubs across Europe, including Juventus and Bayern Munich. It’s unclear what type of transfer fee Lyon would demand, but the player will have one year remaining on his deal come this summer.

Malo Gusto is a French youth international having played for the U16’s - U21’s, but he has Portuguese and Martinique (French Island in the Caribbean) roots. Growing up, and even as a U16 French international, Malo Gusto was an attacking player. He played as a forward or attacking midfielder, but has since been transformed into a fullback. He is known for his attacking forays, agile and quick speed down the right flank, and dangerous passes from wide areas. Managing Madrid contributor, Yash Thakur, provided data to illustrate the Lyon defender’s threat in dangerous areas of the pitch with the below graphic:

Most dangerous passers by zone (so far) | Ligue 1 22-23



•Malo Gusto

•In Zone 14, the player with 2nd highest xT so far is Lacazette with (0.5 xT). Messi has 2.51 xT.

•Mbappe from cutback zone pic.twitter.com/RRlKPbG5Xh — Yash (@Odriozolite) November 18, 2022

Malo Gusto stands out for the above threat in offense and does well winning the ball in the attacking third (84th percentile of fullbacks) and anticipated plays by intercepting the ball (83rd percentile). His speed and physicality would bring fresh competition to the right back position with Dani Carvajal turning 32-years-old next season. Real Madrid’s other option to reinforce the right fullback position is Vinicius Tobias, just a year younger than Malo Gusto, with the Madrid still undecided on the Castilla players’ future.