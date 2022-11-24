Mauricio Pochettino: “I don’t believe the Real Madrid train only passes once”

Mauricio Pochettino has been out with out a job since his dismissal from PSG in July. Prior to his role with the French club, Pochettino was coveted by the titans of Europe like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Barcelona. Speaking to Radio Marca the manager admitted that he feels the train for these major European clubs will pass by more than once, contrary to popular belief:

“Football is about timing,” Pochettino explained. “There are moments that have to coincide for that marriage to happen. Sometimes it’s just a matter of timing. I don’t believe in trains passing only once. I believe that sometimes you have to have the necessary patience and you have to know how to wait. It is true that my name has always been linked to big clubs. I have a lot of respect for the professionals and it’s hard for me to sell myself, that’s a job for you.”

Real Madrid have limited options when Carlo Ancelotti’s time as Real Madrid manager eventually comes to an end. Raul will likely be one of the front-runners, but Mauricio Pochettino more than likely will be another name on the agenda for Jose Angel Sanchez and Florentino Perez. Time will tell if the Real Madrid train passes by for another opportunity with the Argentine coach.