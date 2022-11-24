Managing Madrid Podcast: Courtois heroics; Hazard cameo; Asensio banger; Rudiger and Modric (Tuesday WC review)

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Sam Leveridge, and Euan McTear discuss:

What it’s like being a Canadian having to face Thibaut Courtois

Incredible Courtois PK stat

Canada vs Belgium xG

Eden Hazard’s performance vs Canada

Marco Asensio vs Costa Rica

Keylor Navas

Will Dani Antonio Rudiger vs Japan

Takefua Kubo vs Germany

Luka Modric vs Morocco

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Euan McTear (@emctear)

Sam Leveridge (@samleveridge)