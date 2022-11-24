Real Madrid not considering Cristiano Ronaldo reunion -report

Real Madrid are not exploring the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo now that the Portuguese attacker is a free agent, according to a report from AS. When Manchester United announced that Ronaldo had been waived this week, fans around the world speculated that Madrid could be interested given that Los Blancos could use a backup striker, but the club is not interested in Ronaldo and will stay put this winter.

Ronaldo will turn 38 years old next February and is clearly in the middle of his decline as a player. While he would be somewhat useful as a bench player, that’s precisely the situation that created all the turmoil and controversy around his figure in Manchester, so Madrid want to take no part in that kind of business.

Rumors say that Ronaldo has received interest from Newcastle and Saudia Arabia’s Al-Nassr, so it looks like the Portuguese legend has already played his last minutes in super-elite football.