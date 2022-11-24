Managing Madrid Podcast: Fede is fired up PLUS The Ancelotti / Raul / Guti what-if

LINK TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR TORONTO PODCAST

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Lucas Navarrete, and Mehedi Hassan discuss:

What happens if Carlo Ancelotti goes trophyless this season?

Does Carlo have a longer leash now than he did in 2015?

How far away is Raul Gonzalez from managing Real Madrid

The Guti what if

Players who have caught our eye during the World Cup

What does Marco Asensio have to do to break into Real Madrid’s starting XI?

Negotiations with his contract

Uruguay’s disappointing performance

South Korea

Fede Valverde’s performance

Canada analysis

Should Alphonso Davies have taken the penalty

Uruguay vs Portugal primer

And more.

