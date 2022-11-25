Las Blancas Podcast: Bad turn of events in London

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, Yash Thakur and Kani Froh discuss Real Madrid’s 2-0 loss vs Chelsea in the third matchday of this season’s UWCL group stage.
Talking points:
- surprises in the Real Madrid line-up and the pattern that is being created
- how Chelsea’s pressing pushed Real Madrid into their own box for a while
- Real Madrid’s defensive response to the pressing
- the only two chances of the first half
- Kathellen’s defensive errors that raise a lot of concerns
- Freja’s ability in possession
- Feller’s performance including her defensive role
- the Svava-Feller substitution, the logic behind it, and how it impacted the game
- breakdown of both of Chelsea’s goals
- Svava’s role in the second goal
- 80th minute formation change; Nahikari and Rocío on for Freja and Olga -> 3-5-2 system
- The case of Nahikari and Rocío - problems in the existence of a hierarchy
- Kathellen’s goal line clearance
- Real Madrid individual performances: Ivana, Kenti; the Zornoza debate
- Chelsea individual performances: James, Cuthbert, Buchanan
- late substitution at 85’: Toletti and Møller on for Esther and Zornoza
- Toril’s comments in the press conference
- the fanbase reacting to these comments
Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita (@KaniFroh)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
