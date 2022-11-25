Las Blancas Podcast: Bad turn of events in London

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, Yash Thakur and Kani Froh discuss Real Madrid’s 2-0 loss vs Chelsea in the third matchday of this season’s UWCL group stage.

Talking points:

surprises in the Real Madrid line-up and the pattern that is being created

how Chelsea’s pressing pushed Real Madrid into their own box for a while

Real Madrid’s defensive response to the pressing

the only two chances of the first half

Kathellen’s defensive errors that raise a lot of concerns

Freja’s ability in possession

Feller’s performance including her defensive role

the Svava-Feller substitution, the logic behind it, and how it impacted the game

breakdown of both of Chelsea’s goals

Svava’s role in the second goal

80th minute formation change; Nahikari and Rocío on for Freja and Olga -> 3-5-2 system

The case of Nahikari and Rocío - problems in the existence of a hierarchy

Kathellen’s goal line clearance

Real Madrid individual performances: Ivana, Kenti; the Zornoza debate

Chelsea individual performances: James, Cuthbert, Buchanan

late substitution at 85’: Toletti and Møller on for Esther and Zornoza

Toril’s comments in the press conference

the fanbase reacting to these comments

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)