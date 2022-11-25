World Cup Thread: 25 November 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Vini Vidi Vici

Day Four featured some fast and furiously exciting games. Switzerland celebrated a victory over Cameroon. Fede hit us with a MOTM performance as Uruguay drew Japan. Goatnaldo + #Free Joao Felix + One of the Drippiest players - Rafael Leao then combined to barely beat Ghana 3-2. Then finally an Vini assist + Richarlison forgetting he plays for Spurs and scoring a banger to lead Brazil (VAMOS BRASIL) over Serbia.

Also Rodrygo played a bit and IMO should start over Raphinha next match.

Good News About Benz

Looks like Benz may be ok for the rest of the season.

️| At Real Madrid, there is total calm regarding Benzema’s injury. The feeling is that he will have no problem at all playing vs. Valladolid on the 30th of December. @JorgeCPicon — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 24, 2022

Tomorrow’s Real Madrid Features

We have a flurry of games tomorrow. Below is a list of Real Madrid players to follow:

But here are the matches to expect anyway

Qatar v. Senegal

Wales v. Iran

Netherlands v. Ecuador

England v. USA

Tunisia v. Australia