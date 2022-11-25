 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Camavinga being used as a left-back during France’s training sessions

It looks like he will now be France’s primary backup for the left-back spot, according to RMC.

France Press Conference And Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga might have a new role for the French national team after Lucas Hernandez’s knee injury during their opening game against Australia. Camavinga is being used as a left-back during the last few training sessions of Les Bleus and seems to be France’s primary backup for that spot, only behind Theo Hernandez in the rotation. That’s according to a report from RMC.

French midfielder Mattéo Guendouzi revealed during a press conference with the media following France’s training camp that Camavinga has performed at a very high level in that spot, even scoring “a great goal” as a left-back.

One way or another, it looks like the promising midfielder will have to wait for his playing time on the bench. Camavinga will turn 21 years old next month, so he will surely have a more prominent role with France over the next few years.

